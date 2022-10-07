Kwesi Nyantakyi deserves a standing ovation for taking Ghana to the World Cup – Ghana FA president

Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku has lauded the former president of the Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi for his role in Ghana’s World Cup story.

Nyantakyi guided the Black Stars to three successive World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

It was during his time the Black Stars made their first appearance in Germany and also reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

After missing out in 2018, Ghana will be returning to the 2022 edition in Qatar this year.

Speaking at the launch of a Talent Identification Programme, Kurt Okraku praised Nyantakyi’s successes with the Black Stars.

“Let me say well done (ayekoo) to our former president, Nyantakyi who took Ghana to the world in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

“ If we understand what it means to be at the mundial, we will give Kwesi Nyantakyi a standing ovation”.

Ghana’s best run at the World Cup was a quarter-final finish in 2010. This came after a Round of 16 debut in 2006.

Unfortunately, the 2014 edition was one to forget as the Black Stars exited at the group stage.

The Black Stars will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.