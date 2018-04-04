''Kwesi Nyantakyi is a failure''- Amidaus FC owner Baba Gedo

Amidaus FC owner Alhahi Baba Gedo says Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has run out of ideas and should not think about seeking re-election next year.

Gedo has described the CAF Ist Vice president and FIFA Council member as a failure.

Nyantakyi has repeatedly said he will vacate the seat when his tenure comes to an end in 2009.

But there are other Ghana FA Executive Committee members who are calling for him to re-consider that decision and contest.

Gedo, who once admitted he paid bribes to referees to influence the outcome of matches involving his team, insists Nyantakyi has no business seeking a fourth term.

''Kwesi Nyantakyi is a failure. He's completed his task and he's finished. He should go,'' he said on Asempa FM's Ultimate Morning Show on Wednesday.

''Kwesi Nyantakyi must go for a new man to come in for us to see what he can do.

''He has been on the seat for long but Ghana Football is collapsing.''

