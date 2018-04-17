Kwesi Nyantakyi: 'It will be unfair to judge Kwesi Appiah now'

Coach Appiah, who replaced Israeli trainer Avram Grant in the Black Stars dugout, supervised the last four of the nation's World Cup qualifying games.

The team have not seen much activity since the end of the World Cup qualifying campaign following Ghana's inability to secure a friendly match during the international break.

President Nyantakyi says Ghanaians should pass a verdict on the former Al Khartoum gaffer if he leads the team to a competition and fails.

"It will be unfair to judge Kwesi Appiah at the moment.It will only be fair to judge him after a full tournament," he told Zylofon sports

Kwasi Appiah is reported to be undergoing an attachment at English Premier League side Arsenal.