Kwesi Nyantakyi persuades fans to fall in love with Black Stars to clinch desirous 2017 AFCON title

Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi is rallying support for the Black Stars - a team which desperately need the backing of a nation to end a 35-year-wait for an African crown ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Ghanaian FA leader is confident the performance of the team will attract second glances as they seek to end a long wait for the title.

Nyantakyi wants local fans to FORGIVE the sins of the players and throw their absolute weight behind the team to win the title for first time since 1982.

The support for the Black Stars has waned dramatically after the team's wrecked 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Disputes over cash marred the side's rather ambitious campaign in the South American nation two years ago.

Fast-forward and the support for the team has suffered amid widespread fears it could affect the team's chances of ending a long-wait for an African title.

But Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi is persuading the nation to fall in love with team once again.

“I did not get that impression that Ghanaians are still disappointed when I attended the team’s training sessions at the St. Thomas Aquinas Park. Well they were disappointed in 2014, 2015 or 2016 but I believe that Ghanaians have forgiven the team now," he is quoted by the Ghana News Agency

“The interest is now coming back. I can see a renewed interest from Ghanaians and that was demonstrated by level of attendance at the training grounds and it shows that if the team does well, we will win back everybody, I can say convincingly that majority of Ghanaians will be back to support the Black Stars.

“I will want to appeal to my fellow Ghanaians to should forgive the team for the mistakes of Brazil 2014 and rally behind the team as we head to Gabon for AFCON 2017. It is the expectation of every Ghanaian that we will win this trophy but that will not happen with a divided front.

“We all saw what happened in Afcon 2015, we were very close but unlucky to win, now we have to work on the psychological buildup of the team, good preparation and motivation for the squad. We need to build a strong team to win the cup that’s the wish of every Ghanaian.

“We need your support, we need the prayers of everyone regardless of where you come from, where you live or what you do. We need a united Ghana behind the team to win the Africa Cup of Nations."

The four-time African champions will be hoping to go a step further after winning silver at the last edition in Equatorial Guinea in 2015.

The Ghanaians are housed in group D where they will battle old foes Egypt, Mali and Uganda.

