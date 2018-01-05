Kwesi Nyantakyi should not contest for FA Presidency in 2019, says ex-Ghana FA chief

Former Communication director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Randy Abbey believes the time has come for the for the nation's football governing body head, Kwesi Nyantakyi to vacate the seat when his term expires in 2019.

Nyantakyi, who was elected in December 2005, has confirmed he would not seek for a fresh tenure in 2019 after serving three terms.

Some leading members in Ghana football have made a clarion call to the president to rescind his decision and contest for the election in 2019.

However, Abbey has claimed that the 48-year-old legal practitioner is not doing enough to develop the beautiful game in the country, hence has to call it a day when his tenure in office elapses in 2019.

"I do not think Kwesi Nyantakyi should contest for the GFA presidency in 2019. I don't know what he would bring on board again. He must move on," Abbey stated on Happy FM.

"Nyantakyi is progressing as a personality but retrogression in Ghana football term by term."

Nyantakyi had presided the West African giants to three FIFA World Cup tournaments since his appointment in 2005, but the nation failed woefully in the qualifying campaign for the 2018 tournament in Russia as they finished 3rd in Group E behind Egypt and Uganda.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai)

