Kwesi Nyantakyi to Ghanaians: Black Stars is not a district assembly

The President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi has told Ghanaians that the Black Stars is not a District Assembly to include every player following the naming of the squad for the 2017 Afcon.

Israeli trainer Avram Grant announced a provisional 26-man squad for an 11-day camp in Dubai without in-form defenders Rashid Sumaila and Nuru Sulley as well as Ghana Premier League best player Latif Blessing.

Many have questioned Avram Grant on his selection but the GFA Boss in responding to some of the questions at the presser to announce the list said the national team is not a District Assembly “where players are selected based on their electoral areas.”

Wa All Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori is the only Ghana-based player selected for the tournament as Latif Blessing, the reigning best footballer in the Ghana premier league was snubbed.

Asked why there was only one home-based player in the squad, Nyantakyi said, “A national team is not a District Assembly where people are chosen based on electoral areas. I don’t know any country where players are selected based on where they play.”

Grant is expected to name his final 23-man squad for the tournament on Thursday.

