Kwesi Nyantakyi to take legal action against Anas over exposé

Embattled former head of the defunct Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has defended himself against allegations of corruption following the "Number 12" revelation by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and vowed to take legal action against the Tiger eye PI team and Anas.

In a press statement in reaction to the investigative report by Anas and his Tiger eye PI team Mr Nyantakyi said,

“I assure all my friends and loved ones that I am determined to deal with this matter in accordance with the law as well as the most ethical and professional standards.”

In the statements Nyantakyi responded to all the allegations in a press statement, painstakingly explaining what he says is his side of the story in the matter that resulted in his suspension from the world football governing body, FIFA.

Before concluding the release, he added that, “...there was a demand on me through a third party to part with $150k [$150,000] for Anas to drop the videos on me. I didn’t have the said amount of money to meet his demand."

So far, the attorney general has secured the power to dissolve the GFA over the revelations of corruption. All football related activities have been suspended as well as investigations continue.

It is clear that should he be found guilty by the court of law, Nyantakyi will be spending most, if not all of his in jail. The special prosecutor's office is yet to open a case against Nyantakyi and should the office do so, we might be looking at a 20 to 25 jail sentence.