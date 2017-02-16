Kwesi Nyantakyi was not elected to win AFCON for Ghana, Wilfred Osei fires back

Kwesi Nyantakyi was not voted into power to win an Africa Cup of Nations crown, Ghana FA Executive member Wilfred Osei has shot back at critics.

The Tema Youth President insists the parameters for choosing an FA leader does not include winning the continental trophy.

Nyantakyi has come under fire after another failed attempt to win the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, where the Black Stars finished fourth.

The daggers have been drawn with critics practically forcing him to resign from the position.

They claim he lack new ideas after superintending the federation for the past 12-years and wants him out.

But Black Stars management committee member Wilfred Osei has rebuffed the claims and insists the FIFA council member was not voted into power to win the Nations Cup.

“It’s not practicable because I don’t think we voted President Nyantakyi into office to win AFCON for us that is not the parameter we set for him. We only voted for him to develop Ghana Football so where from the call that he should vacate his position simply because the Black Stars failed to win the just ended Nation’s Cup trophy in Gabon.” he said

“Are Ghanaians trying to tell us that all the qualified countries only went to Gabon to just participate at the tournament or they came to win for me I think every team came to win the cup and that is why Cameroon won because they had prepared well they took the right set hence emerging champions at the tournament at the expense of experienced Egyptians side.

“What exactly have Kwesi Nyantakyi done to resign from his presidency, after all he didn’t select players for the tournament so why would you force him to resign, It is either those advocating for his resignation have a motive or what we call prior motive or had a preconceived motive that should Ghana fail to win the AFCON he would be forced to resign.

He continued, “For me I will be highly disappointed in Kwesi Nyantakyi if he resigns because he has to be tough and be able to stand pressure. We voted for him and we are comfortable with his job so far where from his pressure on the man to quit his job. Have heard about Egypt and the other participating team asking their respective Federation heads to resign after failing to win the Nations Cup."

Nyantakyi has insisted he will see out his tenure which ends in 2019 amid the tiny protest from a section of the local media.

