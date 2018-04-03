Lalas Abubakar bemoans Columbus Crew defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps

Columbus Crew defender Lalas Abubakar has lamented on their loss to Vancouver Whitecaps in the Major League Soccer last Saturday.

The Black and Gold lads suffered their first defeat of the ongoing MLS campaign after losing 2-1 to Vancouver Whitecaps at the Mapfre Stadium.

Lalas Abubakar indicated during his post-match interview that they must improve in their next game.

"In the second half we could have done much better, in terms of moving the ball and having a lot of options going forward, but I thought that we lacked that, we didn't really get that in the second half," Lalas admitted.

"We need to be better as a team, so we will go back next week and work on something."

"I mean any time you lose you feel concern about it. A loss is a loss so I think everyone is disappointed with the result. We were up 1 to nothing and we had control in the game."

