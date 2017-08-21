Lalas Abubakar named Man of the Match after debut MLS goal in Columbus Crew win
Defender Lalas Abubakar was named Man of the Match after his impressive showcase in Columbus Crew's 2-1 win over Orlando City FC in the MLS last week.
Abubakar opened the scoring which was his first goal for the club and the American top-flight.
The centre back invaded the Orlando City penalty box and wedge himself between two defenders before heading home for the opener in the 35th minute.
Abubakar signed this season as a draft pick has come on in leaps and bounce for the Crew.
After scoring his first @MLS career goal #ForColumbus, you voted @LALASABUBAKAR1 #CrewSC’s @Acura Man of the Match! Congrats, Lalas! 👏 pic.twitter.com/646O4cE4Bu
— Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) August 21, 2017
Newman says:August 21, 2017 09:29 am