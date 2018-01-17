Lamar soccer player prepping for Africa Women's Cup of Nations

Lamar University forward Kelso Peskin, the Southland Conference Women's Soccer Newcomer of the Year this past season, is on the roster of the South Africa women's national soccer team that is preparing for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The South African team hosts Sweden in an international friendly on Jan. 21 in Peskin's hometown of Cape Town. Peskin is one of 26 players at the South African training camp as the team prepares for the contest.

Peskin, who played for two seasons at Tyler Junior College before coming to Lamar, led the Cardinals this past season in scoring with 27 points on eight goals and a school-record 11 assists as the team posted an 18-4-1 record, including a 10-1 mark in the Southland Conference as the Cards captured the SLC regular-season and tournament championships.

Peskin played a key role in reversing the fortunes of the Cardinals, who won just two games the previous season. The increase of 16 wins tied an NCAA record.

"Our staff is excited for Kelso and the opportunity she has in front of her," Lamar coach Steve Holeman said. "Very few collegiate players have the chance to represent their country at the full national team level. She has been working very hard and we are confident she will have a great camp."

In addition to being named the Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year, Peskin was also a first-team All-Southland Conference selection and was named to the all-tourney team at the Southland Conference Tournament.

