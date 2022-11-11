Laryea Kingston claims 2010 World Cup snub left him depressed

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston admits that being left out of the 2010 World Cup squad depressed him.

Despite being an important member of the Black Stars from 2004 to 2010, Kingston never appeared in a World Cup.

Kingston helped the team qualify for the first-ever tournament in 2006, but he was left out of the final squad because he was suspended for the first two group games after receiving a red card at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations.

He made the provisional squad four years later, but Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac dropped him from the final squad because he didn't think Laryea fit into his plans.

“Looking at the squad that we had, 23 players, there’s no way you can tell me that I could not have made that squad,” he said on Joy News’ Prime Take.

“My wife had to follow me wherever I go."

Kingston is now a coach and dreams of leading Ghana to the World Cup.