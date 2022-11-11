Laryea Kingston reveals how Milovan Rajevac killed his national team dream

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston says he felt killed by Milovan Rajevac following the Serbian’s decision to drop him for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Kingston was omitted from the 23-man squad announced by Milovan ahead of the tournament in South Africa after the team had completed their camping in France.

According to Laryea, that decision killed him because he thought the World Cup was an opportunity to play his last tournament for the country.

"Milo [Milovan Rajevac] killed me," he told Joy Sports.

"He killed me because I thought that was my last tournament for the national team."

The midfielder, who also missed the 2006 World Cup in Germany, never featured for the Black Stars again after that snub, turning his attention to club football.

Kingston is now a coach.