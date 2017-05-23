Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Las Palmas ace Kevin Boateng leads tribute to Manchester terrorist attack

Published on: 23 May 2017

Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has led a tribute from African stars following Monday's terrorist attack in Manchester.

Twenty two (22) fatalities have been recorded with dozens of injuries as ISIS gloat that they were behind the arena suicide attack.

The world has been thrown into a state of mourning and Ghanaian midfielder Kevin Boateng has led the chorus of tribute.

By Patrick Akoto

