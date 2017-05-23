Las Palmas ace Kevin Boateng leads tribute to Manchester terrorist attack

Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has led a tribute from African stars following Monday's terrorist attack in Manchester.

Twenty two (22) fatalities have been recorded with dozens of injuries as ISIS gloat that they were behind the arena suicide attack.

The world has been thrown into a state of mourning and Ghanaian midfielder Kevin Boateng has led the chorus of tribute.

Broken hearted for the families in Manchester. Broken hearted for the state of this world... #prayformanchester — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) May 23, 2017

Thoughts and prayer goes to the families and victims of the the Manchester Arena explosion..#staystrong #weliveinacrazyworld !!!! — gideon baah (@gbaah3) May 23, 2017

Prayers and thoughts to Manchester and families that were affected 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/wVJwHgMY0G — Joe Alfred Duncan (@Fredinho41) May 23, 2017

Sad new in Manchester, my prayers are with the family and everyone involved pic.twitter.com/ivhheTwjFW — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) May 23, 2017

Absolute shame. Height of cowardice. Prayers for the victims and families of #manchesterattack we shall never be divided — Fred Oumar KANOUTÉ (@FredericKanoute) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected #Manchester #RS32 — Ramadan Sobhi (@RamadanSobhi) May 23, 2017

Such terrible news in Manchester. Thoughts and prayers with all those affected 🙏🏾 — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) May 23, 2017

What's up with the world 🙈🙈 where's the love ,Peace & Safety ppl are heartless out here breaking happy homes n killing innocent people — Reyaad Pieterse (@rpieterse01) May 23, 2017

By Patrick Akoto

