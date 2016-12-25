Las Palmas ace Kevin-Prince Boateng will be a free agent on 01 January

Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng will be available of the transfer market when the window the re-opens on 01 January 2017.

The suspended Ghana international would have just six months on his one-year deal with Spanish side on New Year's Day.

Boateng is among 60 players including Atletico Madrid star Fernando Torres and Real Madrid defender Pepe whose contracts run out on 30 June, 2017.

This allows the 29-year-old to start talking to clubs interested in his services.

But he could remain at the Estadio de Gran Canaria if he reaches a deal with Las Palmas.

Boateng has been a hit in the La Liga by scoring five goals in 11 matches.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)