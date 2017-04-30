Las Palmas chief heaps praises on Kevin Prince Boateng ahead of contract renewal

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has won plaudits from UD Las Palmas President, Miguel Angel Ramirez for his performance for the side ahead of his contract renewal.

The 30-year old joined the club at the start of the season following his release from AC Milan in the off season and has repaid the faith reposed in him by Los Amarillos chief with 10 goals in as many games in the Liga Santander.

Speaking on Radio Marca, Angel Ramirez talked about the impending renewal of Kevin Boateng, "We are very happy with the performance of Boateng. The renewal? The signing will be next week, it will remain with us until 2020." Boateng-Las Palmas, the marriage continues.

