Las Palmas confirm Kevin Prince Boateng will sign a new contract next week

Spanish side Las Palmas has confirmed Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng will sign a contract extension next week to at least stay at the club next season.

The 30-year old joined the club at the start of the season following his release from AC Milan in the off season and has repaid the faith reposed in him by Los Amarillos chief with 10 goals in as many games in the Liga Santander.

There are growing reports that Valencia want to tempt him with an improved offer and an outside possibility of playing in Europe but Las Palmas have confirmed he will sign the contract to stay with them next week.

“"We are very happy with the performance of Boateng. The renewal? The signing will be next week, it will remain with us until 2020," Angel Ramirez said

"Boateng-Las Palmas, the marriage continues."

