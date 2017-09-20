Las Palmas relish Kevin-Prince Boateng return

President of UD Las Palmas Miguel Angel Ramirez is ready to welcome Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng back into the club's fold.

The 30-year-old rescinded his contract with the Gran Canaria based club and joined German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

The former AC Milan attacker cited family reasons for his untimely departure and vowed to one day return to the club.

The 15-time capped Ghana international's sentiments has been echoed by the club's president.

"He gave it all to us, and we'll always give him a seat," Ramirez told Canarias Radio.

"He has a clause that he can return to Las Palmas whenever he wants."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)