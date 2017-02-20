Late Ghanaian coaches Afranie, Duodu to be buried simultaneously on Saturday

Deceased Ghanaian coaches Emmanuel Afranie and Fred Osam Duodu will be laid to rest simultaneously this weekend.

Duodu, who led the Black Stars to the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations title, passed way in October last year.

In 1993 he won the continental under-20 title with Ghana before taking them to the runners-up spot at the World Youth Championship the same year.

The Ghanaian was also coach of The Gambia when they won the African Under-17 Championship in 2005.

Duodu returned for his final stint as Ghana coach for their 2002 Nations Cup finals campaign in Mali.

Osam Duodu will be sent to his hometown Agona Nyakrom for the burial and final funeral rites on February 25.

Afranie, who also died in November last year, will be laid to rest at Bonwire in the Ashanti Region, but the final funeral rites held at the Heroes Park near the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The death of the two men added to the list of former coaches and technical brains Ghana football has lost in quick succession in the past two years, following the death of ‘Sir’ Jones Attuquayefio, Nana Kumi Gyamfi, Ben Koufie and just last Sunday, Coach Sam Arday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)