Late Herbert Addo’s Family REJECTS State Funeral-Report

The family of late Ghanaian coach, Herbert Addo have declined an offer from the sports ministry and the Ghana Football Association to hold a state funeral for the record Ghana Premier League winner.

Herbert Addo who won the Ghana Premier League on five occasions with four different clubs – and he remains the only coach to have achieved that feat in the history of the local game, died on March 24 after after battling illness.

The late Addo is expected to buried on the 24th of June in his hometown, Aburi to be followed by the rites at his family residence, after rejecting an offer from the sports ministry to hold a state funeral.

Widow Mrs Gifty Addo, confirmed to SportsObama.com that the family had approaches from the ministry and the GFA to organise a state burial for her late husband but the family thankfully declined.

They however called for the ministry and the GFA to make whatever donations they have to the family during his funeral.

“The GFA approached us for a state burial but we have declined that offer..we begged them to allow us have the ceremony at our residence and so they can come to the funeral with any support they have."

“We told them that we do not like the idea of a state funeral. The sports minister also called on us with similar request but we declined that as well”,

“When the ministry called on us, they never made any mention of how they were going to settle the monies he is owed by the state but only spoke about an offer for a state burial”,

“We want to organise our own funeral because with this state burial, everything looks disorganised. Once the interment is done, everyone leaves the venue but when it is done at home, we will have the best ceremony we expect”, She added.

Months before his demise, Addo had bitterly complained about how he had been treated by the ministry,GFA and some football clubs he had worked for.

He described the treatment given to retired national heroes as “terrible”, insisting the nation only celebrates personalities when they are dead.

