Late invitee Afriyie Acquah arrives for Congo World Cup qualifier

Published on: 29 August 2017
Afriyie Acquah of Ghana during of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations match between South Africa and Ghana at Mongomo Stadium, Equatorial Guinea on 27 January 2015 Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Late invitee Afriyie Acquah has arrived in Accra to join the Black Stars squad for the double-header against Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Torino midfielder earned a late call-up to replace injured Isaac Sackey in Ghana's squad.

The Birmingham City target was conspicuously left out of the initial 24-man squad released on Wednesday.

But Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah quickly put a call through to the combative midfielder after it emerged that Sackey had picked up an injury.

Acquah was in action on Sunday as Torino smashed Sassuolo 3-0 in the Serie A.

He is expected to join his Black Stars teammates on Tuesday morning in Kumasi ahead of their first field training later today.

Ghana will play Congo on Friday in their Group E clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

