Latif Blessing assists, scores as Los Angeles FC wallop Philadelphia Union

Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing emerged as the one of the best players for Los Angeles FC as he registered two assists and scored in their 4-1 win over Philadelphia Union in the Major League Soccer on Sunday morning.

The two teams went back and forth in the opening minutes, and it was eventually Los Angeles who opened the scoring after Adama Diomande latched onto a pass from Latif Blessing to power home a low drive in the 25th minute.

Philadelphia Union cut the deficit in the half right before the halftime courtesy Fafa Picault's powerful header.

Diomande doubled the hosts lead with another superb strike in the 43rd minute before substitute Aaron Kovar, made an immediate impact, playing a big role in the 3rd goal for LAFC. Kovar crossed the ball in from the right, Latif Blessing got a touch to the ball which took it to the far post where Diomande put the ball in, completing his hat trick.

The hosts registered their 4th goal in the 96th minute as Lee Nguyen found space before firing in a shot which goalkeeper Andre Blake slowed down, but it trickled past him and the former Liberty Professionals striker was there to finish the goal off.

Ghanaian striker Charles Sapong lasted 72 minutes - with David Accam being introduced in the 62nd minute for the Union.

Blessing has scored 3 goals and provided 4 assists in 16 appearances for Coach Bob Bradley's outfit.