Latif Blessing becomes youngest ever player to score brace in Sporting Kansas City history
Latif Blessing has chalked a piece of history by becoming the youngest Sporting Kansas City player to score two goals in a competitive match.
His braced helped his side to draw 2-2 with Orlando City on Saturday night.
Blessing, who had played only 36 minutes this season, scored in the ninth minute for Kansas City cleaning up a loose ball.
He tied the match in the 74th on a rebound off goalie Joe Bendik.
However, the former Liberty Professionals player had to leave the pitch in the 82nd minute with an injury.