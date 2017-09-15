Latif Blessing reiterates determination to improve goal scoring form for Sporting Kansas City

Former Liberty Professionals attacker Latif Attah Blessing has underlined his ambitions with Sporting Kansas City in the Major League Soccer.

The nimble footed attacker joined Sporting Kansas at the start of the ongoing MLS season following his remarkable performance for Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League.

The 20-year-old plundered seventeen goals to finish the league as top scorer from central midfield position.

Latif has gradually become an important player of the club after he initially struggled to find his feet, scoring three goals in nineteen games to help the club to 4th position in the Western Conference.

“I am going to work hard for the club this season because we have to achieve something. I was goal king in Ghana and so, scoring is easy for me. A look at my goals show how effortlessly I score them."

"But I will score more goals. I need to keep going and so, the fans should expect something special from me and I will surprise every body."

Sporting Kansas will square off against New England Revolution in their next league match on Sunday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)