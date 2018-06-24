Latif Blessing shines as LAFC halt Columbus Crew's unbeaten run

Latif Atta Blessing was in inspiring form as he helped his LAFC side to beat Columbus Crew which had three of his compatriots.

Early goals from Laurent Ciman and Adama Diamonde ensured the expansion side beat Columbus Crew who have been on a run of games without defeat.

Belgian defender Laurent Ciman and Norweigan forward Adama Diamonde — each scored within the first eight minutes of the match, leading LAFC to a 2-0 win over Columbus Crewon Saturday night at Banc of California Stadium.

Four minutes later, Diomande pulled himself back onside to meet a Lee Nguven pass, slotting it home for his fourth goal in as many matches.

Crew SC's first-half frustrations carried through to the second half — an apparent 69th minute goal to bring them into the match was ruled offside, and was their best-looking chance on a night where they could only put a single shot on frame.

Blessing, former Ghana Premier League MVP saw 90 minutes of action for LAFC with his compatriots Jonathan Mensah, Lalas Abubakar and Harrison Afful also playing the entire game for Columbus Crew.