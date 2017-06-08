Latina's bankruptcy a multi-million euro windfall for Boakye-Yiadom

Latina's bankruptcy tragedy and subsequent relegation to the lower echelons of Italian football may not all be bad news at least for Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom.

His contract with Latina - and the intervening loan contract at Red Star Belgrade - were automatically cancelled this week after the former was declared bankrupt and relegated outside the professional leagues.

By our financial analysis, Boakye-Yiadom, with a personal transfer value of €4m, could pocket in excess of €2m as signing-on fee in a new transfer.

The bankruptcy declaration granted the 24-year the permit to seek a multi-million euro personal deal with a new club.

He is free to negotiate a new contract on his own terms.

Judging by the fact that he is managed by a super-agent Oliver Arthur, it is expected the striker will soon join a top club.

His precious clubs included Genoa, Juventus, Atalanta, Elche (Spain), and Roda JC (Netherlands).

Options to stay with Red Star Belgrade with an upgrade to a permanent transfer is feasible since the club, sponsored by Russian oil giant Gazprom, can afford him.

The mathematics add up like this - between €2m to €3m as signing-on fee since he is joining as a free player worth €4m, a savings of between €1m and €2m for the new club.

Boakye-Yiadom is likely to accept offers from outside Italy but, he is most likely to he will stay in Italy.

The striker scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists in the just-ended European football season.

