Lawrence Ati-Zigi: Ghana goalkeeper praised after fine display against Servette in St. Gallen draw

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi got some praise from the fans as he produced a brilliant performance to help St.Gallen pick a draw at home against Servette in the Swiss League.

Servette scored first through Dereck Kutesa in the 41st minute before Isaac Schmidt got the equalizer for the home side in the second half.

Ati-Zigi was in fine form as St.Gallen managed to get the 1-1 draw with Servette.

The 25-year-old produced six saves in the game to deny Servette a win.

He came up with two important saves in a minute to deny Servette from getting the match-winner.

Ati-Zigi got a 7.9 rating for his performance from FotMob, a performance app to track players.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi has kept two clean sheets this season and has conceded 17 goals so far.

The Ghana international is hoping to make the Black Stars squad after being dropped in September for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.