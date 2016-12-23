Lawrence Lartey: My next move from Ajax Cape Town will be to Europe

Ghanaian defender Lawrence Lartey who plays for Ajax Cape Town says he will leave the club if he gets a good deal from a European club.

“It's my dream to play in Europe but I will not force a move away from this place because i've been treated well here," Lartey exclusively told Happy FM's Emmanuel Capito.

"When you compare the professionalism here to the Ghana league, staying here wouldn't be bad. I like it here. "

Lartey is in the second year of his contract with the Cape Town club.

