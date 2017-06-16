Lawrence Lartey will not be short of offers if he leaves Ajax Cape Town this summer

Ghana defender Lawrence Lartey is almost at the exit door at Ajax Cape Town but clubs are lining up for their signature.

The former AshGold skipper has fallen down the pecking order and his contract runs out this summer.

Maritzburg United have shown interest and there are snippers that Sundowns will be willing to take him on at a cut price.

The Ghanaian is on holidays in Ghana and will likely sort out his future in the coming days.

