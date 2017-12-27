Leaked footage of CAF vice-president offering support to George Weah during Liberia’s cliff-hanging elections

Vice President of CAF Kwesi Nyantakyi was one of the key men offering support and encouragement to an agitated George Oppong Weah during the nail-biting election process which he is said to have won.

Nyantakyi who doubles up his CAF duties with being the president of the Ghana football association has spent the last four days in Liberia offering support and helping garner support for the ones World's best footballer.

Weah-has made history by becoming only the first ever ex-footballer to rise to the highest office of a sovereign nation after emerging victorious in one of the longest election processes ever held.

The former footballer was competing against vice president Joseph Boakai who was campaigning on improving the road network and building the success of President Elean Johnson Sirleaf. This is Weah’s second attempt at the presidency after losing to Sirleaf in 2005.

Weah, the first African player to win both Fifa’s World Player of the Year trophy and the Ballon d’Or, was largely absent from Liberia during the 1989-2003 civil war period, playing for a string of top-flight European teams including PSG and AC Milan.

Liberian Soccer Superstar, 1989, 1994 and 1995 African Footballer of the Year, 1995 FIFA World Player Of The Year & Ballon d'Or Winner, Former AC Milan, Manchester City, and Chelsea striker George Oppong Weah Has Won The Liberian Presidential Run-off Election pic.twitter.com/kgsEKZc7SE — Africa Updates (@africaupdates) December 27, 2017

Official confirming is expected later on today with handing over ceremony expected as soon as possible.

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

