LEAKED: Grant's 23-man squad for Gabon; Jonathan, Gyimah, Schlupp dropped- Rashid, Dwamena and Blessing make cut

Published on: 01 January 2017
The Black Stars

Black Stars' final 23-man squad for the 2017 Afcon in Gabon has leaked with Ghana coach Avram Grabt said to have dropped Jonathan Mensah, Edwin Gyimah and Jeffery Schlupp from the 23-man team.

In-form Al Gharafa defender Rashid Sumaila, Austria Lustenau striker Raphael Dwamena and sensational Liberty Professionals forward Latin Blessing have made it for the tournament which starts exactly two weeks today.

Another massive inclusion is Turkey-based star Nuru Sulley as well as Ebenezer Ofori who have been stupendous for Alanyaspor and Swedish side AIK respectively.

Sources close to the technical team hinted that Gyimah was dropped on health grounds following a recent accident while Jeffery Schlupp and Jonathan Mensah have been inconsistent at club sides and are battling with fitness issues.

Rashid Sumaila has been on top form for Al Gharafa and is said to have impressed Avram Grant during their three-day training while Ebenezer Ofori's versatility has been a great advantage to earn him the inclusion.

Several other players who all trained with the team including Bernard Terkpetey, Godsway Donyo and goalie Lawrence Ati-Zigi have all been dropped.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Razak Brimah, Fatau Dauda and Richard Ofori

Defenders: Harrison Afful, Baba Rahman, John Boye, Rashid Sumaila, Nuru Sulley and Daniel Amartey

Midfielders: Ebenezer Ofori, Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakaso, Agyemang Badu, Christian Atsu, Frank Acheampong and Andre Dede Ayew.

Strikers: Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew, Raphael Dwamena, Ebenezer Assifuah, Majeed Waris, Latif Blessing and Samuel Tetteh.

Comments

This article has 8 comment(s), give your comment
  • Kwame Adu Gyamfi says:
    January 01, 2017 04:00 pm
    I'm not going to lie. I hope this isnt the final squad because it looks terrible.
  • Asem beba says:
    January 01, 2017 04:14 pm
    Jonathan Mensah dropped that is good news. He is just not good enough. Avram keep doing the good work.
  • john akpa says:
    January 01, 2017 04:32 pm
    If Asamoah Gyan's body fails him and he is unable to play any meaningful part in this tournament he will have to retire and make way for several up and coming strikers including Joe Dodoo, Emmanuel Boateng, Grejohn Kyei and Bernard Tekpeteh.
  • Skilful says:
    January 01, 2017 04:41 pm
    Where is Thomas Partey?
  • Philemon Asante says:
    January 01, 2017 04:47 pm
    Let's wait and see. Maybe where there's no hope, there's surprise success
  • Assemblyman says:
    January 01, 2017 04:52 pm
    Where's Kwarasey? Jordan , Asamoah Gyan and Fatau dauda lack merit .
  • Divaro says:
    January 01, 2017 04:52 pm
    Thank God it's not the official squad list. 1. The maximum number for strikers is 5 so Latif Blessing and Ebenezer Assifuah are likely to be dropped. 2. Thomas Partey is a revelation and I don't see coach Avram Grant leaving him out of the official final squad. Apart from these the rest of the players on this leaked list are likely to make it.
  • 2yung says:
    January 01, 2017 05:01 pm
    then Afriyie Acquah too shd be drop. he has been a bench warmer for a long time. Eii Ghana

