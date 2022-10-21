Leave the Black Stars technical team to do their work – President Akufo-Addo tells GFA

President Nana Akufo-Addo has warned the Ghana Football Association not to interfere with the work of the Black Stars technical team ahead of the World Cup.

On Thursday, a delegation from the GFA led by President Kurt Okraku paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra, and in addressing them, the president delivered the important message with a month until the start of the Qatar tournament.

“Having chosen the technical team, I will also implore you, leave them to do their work. I think the people who run football clubs know what it is required of a good coach. He takes the responsibility, if he doesn’t you know what to do with him.

“What is always a problem is minister saying, this person should play, and saying president says I should tell you x player has to play. No, we don’t want any of that,” Akufo-Addo said.

“We have confidence in the team you have chosen. I think we have got a very good team … We have a very good set of people to guide our players, we should leave it to them and their professional judgement to decide the best possible combinations for us.”

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo will submit his preliminary squad on October 21 before naming his final list on November 1o.

Ghana will open a training camp in Abu Dhabi in the second week of November, while the technical team will receive the full complement of selected players on FIFA’s deadline, November 13.

Ghana's tournament will kick off on November 24 with a crucial match against Group H favourites Portugal.

The Black Stars will then play South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay in their final group match on December 2.

The team's goal is to advance from the group stage and make it to the semi-finals for the first time.