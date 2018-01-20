Lech Poznan chief confirms offers for Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh

Lech Poznan chairman Karol Klimczakthey says they have received several offers for Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh though he pointed out that the decision to stay or leave lies with the player.

Tetteh, 27, joined Railway Men from Greek side Platanias in the summer of 2015 and went on to become an undisputed starter in the as they clinched the Polish League title.

But the former Liberty Professionals youth enforcer has been restricted to peripheral role in the team this season and reports suggest he's keen to move elsewhere to enjoy regular playing time.

Club's chairman has confirmed that they have received plethora of offers for the team's vice captain, Aziz Tetteh, but will not put impediment in his way should he decide to seek new adventure elsewhere.

“If Tetteh wants to try a new avenue and make more money he can move. We cannot put any stop him. We have received many offers for him and it is left with him to decide whether to stay or move,”Klimczak was quoted by przegladsportowy.

Tetteh has previously featured for Udinese, Xerez, Granada, Leganes, Fokkikos and Platanias.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

