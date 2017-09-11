Lech Poznan’s Aziz Tetteh named best player in game against Pogon Szczecin

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh continues to silently make a name for himself in the tough Polish League with yet another man of the match performance over the weekend.

The 26-year-old was the main outlet for forward movement for Lech Poznan who will feel hard done after failing to take all three points on the day.

The Ghanaian midfielder last the entire duration of the game and won four tackles, made two interceptions and completed five take ons.

Having joined the club two seasons ago, the hard tackling midfielder is regarded by many as the best holding midfielder in the Polish League with his performance gaining media attention every week.

