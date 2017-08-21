Leeds fans react to Caleb Ekuban's performance against Sunderland

Leeds United maintained their 100 per cent start to the new season with a 2-0 win over fellow promotion chasers Sunderland this weekend, with goals from Samu Saiz and Stuart Dallas enough to seal all three points for the Whites.

While he did not get on the score sheet, summer signing Caleb Ekuban impressed with his work rate against the Black Cats, and the young forward could get more chances with Chris Wood's future up in the air with just 11 days of the transfer window remaining.

Ekuban played just over an hour on Saturday, before coming off injured to be replaced by goal-scorer Dallas.

The 23-year-old impressed last season, scoring 18 goals in 42 matches for FK Partizani, and his goal and assist in Leeds' 4-1 League Cup victory against Port Vale earlier this month gave Whites fans an exciting glimpse of his ability.

He is yet to find the net in the Championship but that should be only a matter of time given his talent and Leeds' attacking prowess under new manager Thomas Christiansen.

Leeds' latest victory means they are fifth in the second tier with eight points from their first four matches.

After their match against Sunderland we took to Twitter to see what Leeds fans thought of Ekuban's performance and you can read a selection of what we found below:

