Leeds United assessing fitness of Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban ahead of Nottingham Forest clash
Leeds United are assessing the fitness of striker Caleb Ekuban ahead of their clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
The Ghanaian limped off in the Peacocks 2-0 win at Sunderland last weekend.
The Italian-born injured a foot bone in the second half and was on crutches as he arrived at Elland Road to watch his side's 5-1 win over Newport in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.
The Championship side are yet to disclose the severity of the damage suffered by the goal-machine.
Manager Thomas Christiansen will be hopeful the striker will travel to Nottingham with the rest of his squad on Friday afternoon.