Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen hails impact of Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban despite injury setback

Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen praised Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban despite suffering an injury on his debut.

Ekuban, 21, was forced out on the hour mark as United strolled to a 2-0 win over Sunderland over the weekend.

And boss Thomas Christiansen has

“Everyone played a good game," Christiansen told LUTV.

"There was a lot of pressure on Caleb Ekuban to replace Chris Wood, but he did it perfectly, he made good runs and kept the ball really well which was good for the team.

“We have had a difficult couple of days, but the response was perfect and one that I expected of my team, of which I am very satisfied with the performance of my side.

“The most important thing is getting the three points and keeping a clean sheet is another good thing, it is the third in a row so the team is getting consistent at the back and we also managed to score two nice goals.

"We are planning without Chris Wood now and we are expecting a busy end to the transfer window."

The 23-year-old impressed last season, scoring 18 goals in 42 matches for Albanian side FK Partizani, which earned him a switch to the English Championship side.

He opened his account for the team earlier this month in the 4-1 win against Port Vale in the Carabobo League Cup to the delight of the Whites fans.

The speedy poacher was trusted with a starting spot in the game against Sunderland by manager Thomas Christensen as last season's top scorer Chris Wood looks set to be heading to Premier League outfit Burnley in the coming days.

