Leeds United forward Caleb Ekuban to undergo foot surgery this week

Ghanaian and Leeds United forward Caleb Ekuban is preparing to undergo a foot surgery after picking up a serious injury last week.

Ekuban started very well at Leeds United and was leading their line for them in their bid to punch their weight in the championship this season.

But a clash with an opposing defender means he he will now have to go through the knife and spend some considerable amount of time out of the field.

