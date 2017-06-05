Leeds United leads pack to sign Chievo Veron Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban

English side Leeds United have emerged as the front-runners to sign Italian-born Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Ekuban, 23, is coming off a successful loan spell at Albanian side Partizani Tirana.

The Ghanaian attacker has returned to his parent club Chievo Verona amid interest from several clubs.

Chievo are weighing the multiple offers for the striker, who scored 17 goals in 33 appearances for the Reds last season.

English side Leeds United are believed to have slapped in a request for the services of the striker but Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia could tempt their resolve by tabling a reported $500,000 for his signature.

Chievo are expected to take a decision on his long-term future in the coming days.

