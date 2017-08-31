Leeds United sign Hamburg striker Lasogga on loan as backup for Caleb Ekuban

Leeds United have signed Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on a season-long loan as a back up for injured Caleb Ekuban.

Ekuban sustained a foot injury in the recent win at Sunderland and has been sidelined for weeks.

The 25-year-old travelled to England on Monday after emerging as Leeds’ number one target to replace the departed Chris Wood.

The Bundesliga side later tweeted: ''@Lasogga10 is going on loan to @LUFC until summer 2018. Best wishes for the season, Pierre! .''

It was followed by a second tweet from the German club’s sporting director Jens Todt, which read: ''We wish Pierre all the best for his new challenge in England & will be crossing our fingers for him in Leeds’ race for promotion.''

Leeds sold last season’s leading goalscorer Wood to Burnley for £15million last week, but have refused to break their current wage structure to land Lasogga.

