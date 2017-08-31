Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban undergoes successful surgery

Published on: 31 August 2017

Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban has undergone a successful surgery on a foot problem.

The 23-year-old picked up the injury during his side's 2-0 win at Sunderland.

The Italian-born Ghanaian attacker has gone under the knife successful with the club yet to reveal the timeline for his return.

Ekuban started very well at Leeds United and was leading their line for them in their bid to punch their weight in the championship this season.

But a clash with an opposing defender means he has now gone through the knife and will spend some considerable amount of time out of the field.

