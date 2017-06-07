Leeds United targets Caleb Ekuban bids farewell to Partizani Tirana, unlikely to return to Albania

Italian-born Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban has bid farewell to Albanian side Partizani Tirana after ending his loan spell at the club.

The 23-year-old is has returned to Italy on holidays amid uncertainty regarding his future.

The striker, who is owned by Serie A side Chievo Verona, will not return to Albania.

Tirana were seeking to sign the Italian-born Ghanaian attacker on a permanent deal but that appears it won't happen.

Chievo have other plans for the striker as he will be sent out on loan to another club to continue with his development.

The failure of the Albanian side to secure Champions League football appears to have accounted for the latest stands.

Reports in Albania says the Ghanaian is being tracked by English side Leeds United but Championship will face stiff competition for the promising striker’s services.

Ekuban scored 17 goals in 33 appearances as Partizani Tirana secured UEFA Europa League qualification next season.

By Patrick Akoto

