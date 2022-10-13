Leeds United Under-21s boss praises Ghanaian Darko Gyabi

Leeds United Under-21s manager Michael Skubala praised Darko Gyabi and Sam Greenwood for their efforts in Monday's Premier League 2 Division Two match against Sunderland Under-21s.

Skubala's team won 1-0 against Sunderland Under-21s at the Stadium of Light on Monday, thanks to a strike from Wilfried Gnonto in the 53rd minute.

Greenwood made his second appearance for Leeds' Under-21 team this season in Premier League 2 Division Two, partnering with Gyabi in midfield.

Sunderland stretched both players out of position several times in the first half, according to the Leeds Under-21s manager, which worried him.

Skubala praised both young players for their outstanding efforts throughout the 90-minute game, emphasizing Gyabi and Greenwood's dominance in midfield in the second half.

“Darko, Sam the shift they put in physically, they had a tough game as sixes because the game at times was open, but I think they’ve got through really, really well”, Skubala was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I thought Sam controlled the second half, Sam and Darko.

“Like I said, at half-time, we were worried the sixes were getting pulled a bit too far and then second half positionally we were on top of it.”

Greenwood has made three senior appearances for Jesse Marsch’s side this season and Gyabi is yet to make his senior debut for Leeds.