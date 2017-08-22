Leeds United want Rudy Gestede to provide competition for Caleb Ekuban

Leeds United have launched a £6million bid for Benin striker Rudy Gestede as a replacement for Chris Wood before the summer transfer window ends.

The Whites sold their last season's top scorer Chris Wood to English Premier League side Burnley on Monday for an fee of £15million.

Wood's sale leaves the Elland Road outfit shot on firepower after losing Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban to injury in their 2-0 win at Sunderland.

Ekuban could face a long spell on the sidelines and manager Thomas Christiansen has quickly move to secure the services of the towering Middlesbrough hitman.

Gestede could rival Ekuban and Samuel Saiz for a starting berth if the move goes through.

He has scored one goal in four appearances in all competitions for Boro compared to Saiz's four and Ekuban's one.

