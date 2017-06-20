Left back David Addy rediscovering top form at Finnish top-flight side RoPS

Left back David Addy is proving he has lost his spark with his consistent impressive displays for RoPS in the Finnish League.

The former Ghana youth international joined the club on a short-term deal and has gone on to become a first team regular.

Addy has played 12 matches since 12 April and has scored one goal.

He is expected to sign for a club in any of Europe's major leagues with clubs in Turkey and England interested.

Also, there is interest from an unnamed Major League Soccer side.

Addy has rich experience having played for Randers FC, FC Porto, Victoria Guimaraes, Panaitolikos, Waasland-Beveren and Indian side Delhi Dynamno

The 27-year-old was a key member of the Ghana team which won the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup in Egypt.

