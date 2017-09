Former Ghana left back David Addy has completed a move to join Latvian top-flight side Riga FC on a free transfer.

Addy had spent the first half of the season at Finnish side RoPS.

The 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup champion has had spells with FC Porto, Academica, Randers and Vitoria Guimaraes.

Addy has also played for Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos.

