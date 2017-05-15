Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Legend Kalusha Bwalya tips 'complete' Ghana to win 2017 CAF U17 Nations Cup

Published on: 15 May 2017
Kalusha Bwalya watched Ghana's 4-0 win over Cameroon with CAF's top brass Dr. Ahmad and Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Newly-appointed CAF Technical Committee chairman Kalusha Bwalya has tipped Ghana to win the 2017 African Junior Championship in Gabon.

The Zambia legend was enchanted by the 'complete' performance displayed by the Black Starlets in their 4-0 win over Cameroon on Sunday.

Captain Eric Ayiah shot the Black Starlets into the lead in the 25th minute courtesy of a lively pass from Emmanuel Toku who breached the Lions' defence with ease.

Ibrahim Sulley got the second with another well-taken shot in the 32nd; and two minutes later, he completed his brace with a remarkable calmness after breaking the Lions' off side trap as he lobbed the ball over on-rushing goalkeeper Boris Junior Essele.

Ayiah completed the route with a stunning angular shot in the 64th minute.

After the match, Bwalya  Tweeted: ''#Ghana will go far in this tournament. They looked very complete today. Early days but fantastic football exhibited #TotalU17#AFCONGabon2017.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations