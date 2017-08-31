Legend Osei Kofi doubts Ghana’s World Cup qualification ambition

Ghanaian football legend Rev Osei Kofi has expressed shock at the level of optimism from certain quarters in the build up to Ghana’s third world cup qualifier against Congo.

Ghana’s Black Stars face an uphill task to qualify for the global showpiece after a draw and a defeat that has left them six points behind Group E leaders Egypt.

The upcoming match against Congo at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi on September 1 will offer the Black Stars the opportunity to make up lost ground while hoping that other results go in their favour.

Osei Kofi however believes that despite the uncertainties that exist in football,the idea of Ghana qualifying to Russia 2018 is an insult to the Egyptians.

“I wonder how Ghanaians are still hopeful that we can qualify.

“The question I ask people who say we can qualify is,If we were in the shoes of Egypt what would be the reaction of Ghana.

“I know what we do before qualifying for the World Cup,It means we have to do double of that,”he told Kwese Sports in an interview.

