Legend Rev Osei Kofi urges government to raid and cleanse 'corrupt' Ghana FA

Ex-Ghana star Reverend Osei Kofi wants government defy FIFA and raid the offices of the Ghana Football Association to cleanse the 'corrupt' football governing body.

He believes that will be the only way the Ghana FA can be restructured and made transparent.

This could attract a FIFa ban from international football but Rev Kofi is urging the government to take the bold decision.

''I think the government should interfere in the affairs of the GFA even if we will be sanctioned by FIFA,'' he told Abusua FM.

''This is the appropriate time for the government to restructure Ghana football, even if we have to forget about the next world cup.

''The GFA as it stands now is not helping the local football to develop, there is no proper regulatory framework to govern football.

''If you go to Nigeria, the law says anyone who lacks the capacity to pay footballers $1,000 salary and above cannot join the football association.. is it the same in Ghana?

''In Ghana, all it takes to be a member of the GFA is to own a football team, that’s all and so you will realize standards are falling.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)