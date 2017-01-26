Leicester City boosted by return of Mahrez and Slimani but Amartey stays on

English Premier League champions Leicester City have been boosted by the return of Algerian duo Riyadh Mahrez and Islam Slimani but will have to wait on Daniel Amartey who will be playing in the quarter final.

Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani are due to join up with their Leicester team-mates for training on Thursday once landing back in England.

Claudio Ranieri will assess whether they might be able to feature in Friday's FA Cup tie at Derby County after the pair arrived back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The pair both appeared for Algeria in Gabon, but were knocked out at the group stage of the competition and Ranieri is unlikely to select either straight away.

